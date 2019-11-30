RSS’s intervention stops action against Pragya

BHOPAL: The RSS’s intervention has saved Bhopal MP, Pragya Thakur, from stringent action by the party for the time being.

The anger of the Central leadership of the BJP against Pragya has forced RSS to intervene in the matter and pressure the party leaders to settle the issue.

During the Lok Sabha elections, when Pragya made a statement on Nathuram Godse Prime Minister Narendra Modi hauled her over the coals.

After her recent statement about Godse in Parliament, both Modi and party president Amit Shah got angry with her.

Shah asked the acting president of the party JP Nadda to take action against Pragya.

The state leadership, too, was in favour of expelling her from the party. The state party leaders reportedly told their central counterparts that if a re-election were held in Bhopal the BJP would win.

RSS leaders urged the BJP leaders to give an opportunity to Pragya, and after that, it was decided that she would make a statement in Parliament.

The state BJP leaders are also angry with Pragya for her controversial statements and they wanted that she should be asked to resign and re-election held.

Pragya not ashamed; BJP should make stand clear: CM

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said Pragya was not ashamed of calling the Mahatma’s assassin Godse a patriot. She has made such statements twice.

According to Nath, she only said if her statement has hurt anyone she is sorry. The statement clearly shows that she is not at all repentant about what she has said. She has yet to make her statement clear, he said. Besides her, the BJP has not yet made it clear whether they are with the ideology of Gandhi or with that of Godse, Nath adds.