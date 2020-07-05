RSS weighs on government in MP, Sahasrabuddhe emerges stronger, BL Santhosh changes equation

BHOPAL: The BJP has returned to power in the state. But the equation in the ruling party has changed.
The organisation is weighing heavily on the government. The party has a say in everything from selection of legislators for berths in the cabinet to other decisions of the government.
The party has begun to weigh on the government just after the appointment of VD Sharma as president of the party’s state unit.
The RSS’s voice in the day-to-day dealings of the government began to be heard after Sharma’s appointment.
Apart from that, the appointment of BL Santhosh as national organisation secretary of the party in place of Ramlal has also had an impact on MP’s politics.
Many leaders from MP were close to Ramlal. Therefore, they used to get many a decision approved by the central leadership through him.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was close to Ramlal. Thus, the latter always stood by the chief minister.
Santosh directed the party leaders to get everything done through proper channel. After this directive, Chouhan with other leaders has to go through Vinay Sahasrabuddhe for discussing anything with the central leadership.
It is because of Santosh’s style of working that Sahasrabuddhe has become very powerful.
Before 2018, Sahasrabuddhe was in charge of the party’s state unit, but he had to work hard to get anything done on his own.
Sahasrabuddhe has become so powerful that he has been able to keep many senior leaders out of the ministry.
He will play an important role in distribution of portfolios. The party’s central leadership has indicated that Sahasrabuddhe together with Chouhan will discuss about the distribution of departments among BJP legislators.
Santosh has clearly told the state leaders that they should work according to Sahasrabuddhe. This is the reason why the portfolios are being distributed after directives from the central leadership.
