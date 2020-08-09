RSS should set up schools in mohallas, villages, says Mohan Bhagwat

BHOPAL: Head of RSS Mohan Bhagwat held discussions with the senior office bearers of Sangh in Bhopal on Sunday.

The corona pandemic has left an adverse impact on the education of children, he said.

Bhagwat urged the office bearers to start schools in mohallas and in villages. He said the work should be done with the help of people.

Bhagwat also took feedback on the corona pandemic from the RSS volunteers of Malwa and Madhya Bharat.

He also took feedback on other works. Bhagwat listened to the experience about the corona pandemic from RSS workers.