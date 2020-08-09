RSS should set up schools in mohallas, villages, says Mohan Bhagwat

BHOPAL: Head of RSS Mohan Bhagwat held discussions with the senior office bearers of Sangh in Bhopal on Sunday.
The corona pandemic has left an adverse impact on the education of children, he said.
Bhagwat urged the office bearers to start schools in mohallas and in villages. He said the work should be done with the help of people.
Bhagwat also took feedback on the corona pandemic from the RSS volunteers of Malwa and Madhya Bharat.
He also took feedback on other works. Bhagwat listened to the experience about the corona pandemic from RSS workers.
Some of them said they worked with people. Bhagwat asked them to give a permanent form to the work to be done with the help of people.
He also asked the RSS workers to speed up the work like Kutumb Prabodhan and environment.
The campaigns that maintain equality in the society should be expedited, he said.
Bhagwat said people belonging nomadic tribes had to face a lot of problems during the lockdown.
As such people move from one place to another to earn a living, they were in trouble during the lockdown, he said. Many such people were caught in MP, but Sangh helped them.
Bhagwat also took feedback on Shivraj govt
Mohan Bhagwat held one-to-one talk with the RSS volunteers. He also took feedback on the measures the government took to stem the corona pandemic.
Feedback on other work being done by the government was also taken from them.
He also took their views on how the government served the poor during the corona pandemic. They informed the head of the RSS about ground realities of their work and those of the government.
Duties of RSS office bearers changed
Duties of a few RSS office bearers have been changed. The headquarters of Prant Prachar Pramukh, Omprakash Sisodia, has been changed from Bhopal to Vidisha.
Samidha Karyalaya Pramukh, Suresh Jain, has been made Chhetra Sahvyavastha Pramukh. Prant Shararik Pramukh Hemant Sethia has been made Prant Sahkaryavahak.
Similarly, Vikram Singh has been made in charge of Bhopal division and also given the charge Madhya Bharat Shararik Pramukh.
Likewise, Bhojpur Pracharak Dhanraj has been made Sahghosh Pramukh of Gwalior. Mukesh Dixit has been appointed as head of Samidha Karyalaya.
Jitendra Rathore has been appointed as Dharma Jagaran Pramukh. Shaleya Pramukh, Kripan Singh, has been transferred from Gwalior to Vidisha.
Surendra Singh has been shifted from Narmadapuram to Morena as Vibhag Pracharak.
Prant Sahbauddhik Pramukh, Shivshanker Singh has been appointed as Vibhag Pracharak of Narmadapuram.
Sambhag Sangathan Mantri of Hindu Jagaran Manch has been sent from Bhopal to Malwa. Manish Upadhyaya will look into the work Hindu Jagaran Manch.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)