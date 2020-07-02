RSS has the final say in MP cabinet expansion

The RSS had the final say in expansion of Shivraj cabinet. After all the process of contemplation and power balancing, MLAs who pulled the right strings with RSS and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made their way to cabinet. Even union minister Narendra Singh Tomar managed to send couple of his men in the cabinet.

Gopal Bhargava- One of the senior most BJP MLAs and former leader of Opposition, Bhargava made to cabinet because of his seniority. Bhargava is a consecutive eight times MLA from Rehli in Sagar district.

Jagdish Dewda- represents Malhargarh constituency from Mandsaur district and elected in 1990 for the first time. The BJP organization played important role in Dewda’s inclusion in minister’s list. He was also nominated as protem speaker.

Bhupendra Singh- is a known close confidante of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is said that Chouhan had to put in extra effort to bring him in the cabinet.