 RPF Jawan's Newly-Wed Wife Kills Self; Hubby, In-Laws Missing
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman married to a RPF Jawan in Bajaria allegedly committed suicide at her husband’s house on Friday late night. When the woman’s kin rushed to her husband’s house in Bajaria, they found her husband and his kin missing from there.

Bajaria police station TI Jitendra Singh Gurjar told Free Press that Kritika Mandrai (25) got married to Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jawan Sushil Kumar Mandrai on February 14. Kritika had been preparing for competitive exams. Sushil is posted in Mumbai and had returned home on Thursday.

The family of Kritika alleged that despite giving all household items, Sushil and his kin often used to torture Kritika for a car and an expensive plot in dowry. On Friday night, Kritika’s sister-in-law informed them over the phone that she committed suicide following which they rushed to Sushil’s house. By then, Sushil and all his family members had fled.

Shocker! 21-Year-Old Momo Vendor Attacked With Glue In MP’s Gwalior; Rushed To Hospital With...
Other woman’s kin were ready to give Rs 20 lakh dowry

Kritika’s father told the police that Sushil often used to taunt Kritika, telling her that before getting married to her, other women were also on his list whose parents were ready to give Rs 20 lakh in dowry. Kritika’s father added that he has screenshots of Sushil telling the same to Kritika over messaging platforms. He alleged that Sushil was not ready to live with Kritika in Mumbai.

No suicide note found

The investigating police officials told Free Press that no suicide note was recovered and a probe was underway to determine the circumstances under which Kritika hanged her self.

