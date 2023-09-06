 Royal Rajputana Club Stage Raasleela To Mark Janmashtami
The club members Rajshree Singh and Neetu Gautam posed as Radha - Krishna.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Royal Rajputana Club Stage Raasleela To Mark Janmashtami | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Royal Rajputana Club celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with pomp and show on Wednesday.

Dressed in colourful traditional attires, around 35 members of the club presented ‘Rasleela’ on folk songs and filmy numbers based  on Lord Krishna.

The club members Rajshree Singh and Neetu Gautam posed as Radha - Krishna. 

They presented a dance on the song ‘Madhuban mein jo Kanhaiya kisi Gopi se mile, Radha kaise na jale …’. Elated by their performances the audience showered rose petals on them. 

“Every year we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with great zeal. Various types of cultural programmes and games were played by the members,” said founder of the club Shiva Raje Sisodiya.



