Road To Jamunia High School Turns Into Death Trap For Kids

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): A road leading to a high school in Jamunia village, Rajnagar assembly constituency, is full of ditches. A large number of students from primary section to class 11 have to cross this two-kilometer road to reach Jamunia High School.

In the rainy season, the ditches get filled with water. So, reaching school by this road is no less than a challenge. During the monsoon, the children remain in their homes or if they go to the school, have to face a lot of problems.

Because of mud, their uniforms get spoiled on their way to school, so many of them return home. Villagers demanded the administration to construct a road, so that the children may easily go to school.

Many people even refuse to bring a bridegroom's party to the village because of the poor condition of the road. They say that weddings will be solemnised in marriage gardens, but the poor do not have enough money to pay for marriage gardens.

The road connects Jamunia with another village, Choubar. Neither the BJP nor the Congress could build the road. The residents of the village said that they would not vote if the road was not constructed.

