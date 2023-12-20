 Road Rage: Abducted E-Rickshaw Driver Found Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRoad Rage: Abducted E-Rickshaw Driver Found Dead

Road Rage: Abducted E-Rickshaw Driver Found Dead

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An e-rickshaw driver, who was allegedly brutally assaulted by seven persons on Tuesday in Govindpura over road rage, was found dead near Chetak bridge on Wednesday, the police said.

The auto rickshaw driver was allegedly abducted following a fight with another auto driver after his vehicle bumped into another vehicle. The man was later found dead. The deceased’s kin have demanded the arrest of unidentified men who abducted and killed him. Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Tomar said the deceased Zaid Uddin, used to drive an e-rickshaw to make a living.

Another auto driver had rammed into his e-rickshaw on Tuesday evening, after which the two had a fight over it. Later, the other auto driver called six of his friends and they allegedly abducted Zaid Uddin and took him to a deserted place where they brutally bashed him. One of Zaid Uddin's friends Shahwar had approached the police complaining against the unidentified accused.

On Wednesday morning at around 7 am, the police received information about the body of a man lying in bushes near Chetak bridge. The police rushed to the spot where they found that the deceased man was Zaid Uddin. Injury marks were found on his body. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Makhanlal University, Haridev Joshi University Tie Up To Up-skill Staff, Students
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Changes In PCC Not Imminent, After Patwari Tells Office-Holders To Continue

Bhopal: Changes In PCC Not Imminent, After Patwari Tells Office-Holders To Continue

Bhopal: Speaker Forms Committee To Look Into Portrait Controversy

Bhopal: Speaker Forms Committee To Look Into Portrait Controversy

Bhopal: Smart City Wakes Up, To Install Gates On 23 Cuts

Bhopal: Smart City Wakes Up, To Install Gates On 23 Cuts

Bhopal: Congress Takes Exception, Says Ladli Behnas Who Form 50 % Of Population Have Been Cheated

Bhopal: Congress Takes Exception, Says Ladli Behnas Who Form 50 % Of Population Have Been Cheated

Bhopal: VD To Remain BJP’s State Unit Head

Bhopal: VD To Remain BJP’s State Unit Head