Rising stars of martial art: Tribals win gold in karate, bronze in judo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal martial arts players from Madhya Pradesh bagged medals at Khelo India Youth Games underway in Bengaluru, winning back-to-back medals for the state.

Judoka Amisha Kale won bronze medal at the championship on Sunday, said her coach Ritesh Tiwari. Amishaís mate Gyanendra won a gold medal at the West Zone Karate Competition in Anand, Gujarat, in the 78 kg weight category.

Lokesh Ramvilas Pradhan bagged the bronze medal in the senior 55 kg weight category. They have received coaching at Ritesh Tiwariís organisation - Tinka Society.

Tinka has been training tribal children in martial arts and making them self-dependent. The organisation also bears the cost of their education, said Tiwari. We are working on gender equality in Madhya Pradesh and have admitted girls too for the training, said Tiwari.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:11 AM IST