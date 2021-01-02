Bhopal: Rise in LPG prices a double-whammy, says Congress women’s leader

Bhopal: The increase in the price of domestic gas cylinders is putting a double burden on the family, as incomes have dropped due to the corona pandemic and the cost of the cylinders have increased, alleged Bhopal district Congress women’s wing president Santosh Kasana while demonstrating against the price hike of gas cylinders here at Roshanpura Square on Saturday.

Recently, the government had increased the cost of LPG by Rs 15 and Rs 100 was increased on the cylinders earlier. Kasana alleged that the Centre was regularly putting a burden on people’s family budget by increasing costs. She added that the increase would add to the problems of students who were anyhow managing their studies and living in the cities.

Former minister PC Sharma, DCC president Kailash Mishra and other Congressmen participated in the protest. They demanded a pull-back of the increased price of cylinders.