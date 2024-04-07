 RGPV Financial Irregularities: SIT Gropes In Dark As Kin Of Accused Avoid Opening Up
RGPV Financial Irregularities: SIT Gropes In Dark As Kin Of Accused Avoid Opening Up

RGPV Financial Irregularities: SIT Gropes In Dark As Kin Of Accused Avoid Opening Up

Probe team quizzing family members of accused but to no avail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
RGPV Financial Irregularities: SIT Gropes In Dark As Kin Of Accused Avoid Opening Up

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking for the absconding accused involved in the alleged financial irregularities at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) at every possible place. The team also reached the houses of the two accused and quizzed their family members to know their whereabouts, but to no avail.

A member of SIT told Free Press that it was on Saturday and Sunday that the family members of the accused, including former vice-chancellor prof Sunil Kumar and former registrar RS Rajput were quizzed. The family members are, however, not revealing anything.  

“We are making intense efforts to arrest the absconding accused from the first day itself. They are being searched at all possible places including outside of Madhya Pradesh as well,” an SIT officer said.

MP: Congress Claims Khajuraho Lok Sabha Seats Candidates Being Pressured To Withdraw From Poll Race;...
article-image

Third main accused’s house found locked

The house of the third main accused and former financial controller of RGPV, Rishikesh Verma, was found locked when the SIT team visited his house. Verma has fled away along with his family members.

Two accused produced before court

In the meantime, the then bank manager of Axis Bank, Pipariya branch, Ramkumar Raghuvansi and Dalit Sangh (Sohagpur) member Sunil Kumar, who were held on Saturday in connection with RGPV financial scam, were produced before the court on Sunday. 

They have been sent to two-day police remand. Notably, during the investigation, SIT found that former V-C Sunil Kumar, RS Rajput and Rishikesh Verma prepared fake documents and for their benefit, they transferred the university amount of Rs 9.98 crore into the account of Mayank and Rs 9.50 crore into the account of Dalit Sangh, Sohagpur. In this manner, a total of 19.48 crore was transferred. In the probe, the role of Ramkumar Raghuvansi was found in transferring 9.50 crore into the account of Dalit Sangh.

