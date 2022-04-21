Rewa: Van Samitis plant saplings, set up water bodies

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): To save forest covers, the Van Samatis are planting saplings as well as water bodies to provide water to the green belt, to villagers and to the cattle.

The villagers are cooperating with the forest department in their efforts to keep the state green.

The members of Gram Van Samiti, belonging to the Mehna forest circle, Itar Pahad, in Rewa district, have planted more than 10,000 saplings in 25 hectares.

Because of proper care, nearly 80% of the plants are healthy, and the barren hillocks have become green.

President of Van Samiti, Dr Gyaneshwar Trivedi, said that the profits earned by the forest department were used to construct Bawlis to provide drinking water to villagers.

Member of Parliament Janardan Mishra sanctioned Rs 15, 000, 00 to construct a stop dam, so that the farmers can irrigate their fields.

The Van Samiti in Jhiria is also running a nursery from where more than one lakh saplings were sold. Money earned by selling saplings is given to the workers, sources said.

The Van Samitis prevent illegal felling of trees, hunting of animals, incidents of forest fire as well as take care of the woodland.

The 14-member Van Samiti protects the plants that grow naturally and the ones which are planted. Forest circle officer Chandrashekhar Singh, sub-divisional officer of forest Rishi Mishra, assistant forest circle officer Mahendra Sharan Tripathi and secretary of the Samiti and beat guard Alikhesh Patel help the Van Samitis.

