Rewa: State-level kabaddi competition to begin today

FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day long state-level school kabaddi competition will begin in the Deotalab and Nai Garhi in Rewa district on Sunday, said sports officials on Saturday.

The competition will conclude on Wednesday and conclusion function will take place in Deotalab.

Talking to the media, the officials stated that kabaddi competition would be inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam. On Saturday, Assembly speaker Gautam reviewed the preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the competition in Deotalab and Nai Garhi.

While taking stock of the preparations, Gautam asked officials to provide the best of facilities to all the players in the competition. He further added that with prominent sports activities being organised in towns, the interest of the locals will also increase towards sports and physical activities.

Assembly speaker Gautam said players participating should be treated with respect so that they keep Rewa’s hospitality in mind even after returning to their native places.