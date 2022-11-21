Rewa: Speaker inaugurates kabaddi competition

FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Kabaddi competition, being organised at the 66th state-level school sports championship, began at the stadium in Deotalab village.

School education department officials stated that Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam was invited as the chief guest who inaugurated the competition. Member of Parliament (MP) Janardan Mishra was present as the special guest, the officials said.

Talking to the media, the sports officials stated that a cultural programme was organised by children at the inaugural ceremony after which kabaddi players hailing from 10 revenue divisions took out a march past.

In his address, Assembly Speaker Gautam said that a player should take part in sports competition with sportsman spirit. He added that sports and physical activities led to mental and physical development of an individual.

He spoke on kabaddi game, stating that it was an Indian sport. The district education officer also addressed the programme and welcomed all the guests, players on the occasion. The inaugural ceremony was conducted by Vivek Namdev.