Rewa: Rs 2 lakh to be awarded for giving information

FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): As per Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT Act), determination of gender of foetus in mother’s womb is a crime, said the chief medical and health officer Dr NN Mishra on Tuesday.

According to Dr Mishra, if any doctor is found committing the offence, strict action will be taken against him/her while an award of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for giving information about such activities.

Elaborating, Dr Mishra said that following the tip-off, the first installment of the award (Rs 50,000) will be provided to the person who will inform about the incident to the officials. District nodal officer will be provided Rs 25,000 and prosecution officer will be awarded Rs 50,000.

Dr Mishra said remaining amount would be given in instalments to whistle blower.

Read Also Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: Indore cops develop special QR code to assist NRI guests