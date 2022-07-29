Rewa: Newly elected sarpanch’s husband murdered in district

Representative Photo |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A newly elected sarpanch’s husband was murdered by unkonwn person in Panasi village under Janeh police station limits of Rewa district on Thursday night.

According to information, the dead person has been identified as Jitnedra Singh. He was murdered by giving an electric shock and then his body was set ablazed.

It is said that he was murdered due to electoral rivalry as his wife Rajkumari Singh was elected as a Sarpanch in the recently held three-tier panchayat poll.

According to the police, Jitendra had gone to his poultry farm late on Thursday night. When he did not return after a long time, the family members started searching for him. The kin reached the poultry farm and they found Jitendra dead. The locals immediately informed the police about the incident.

On getting the information about the incident, the police team reached the spot and found that the body of Jitendra was lying on the chair inside the poultry farm in a half-burnt condition. In the preliminary investigation the police suspected that the accused made him sit on the chair and then gave electric shock. Later, the accused set him on fire.

The police, however, registered a case and started investigation into the matter.