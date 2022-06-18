e-Paper Get App

Rewa: Mayor candidates of BJP, Congress file nominations

BJP mayoral candidate Prabodh Vyas went to the collectorate to file his nomination.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor candidates of both the major political parties-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, filed their nomination papers in the Collectorate office in Rewa on Friday.

BJP mayoral candidate Prabodh Vyas went to the collectorate to file his nomination. At the time of filing nomination, Vyas was accompanied by former minister and MLA Rajendra Shukla, Member of Parliament (MP) Janardan Mishra and district president Ajay Singh. Later BJP corporator candidates from 45 wards also filed their nominations.

Similarly, Congress candidate Ajay Mishra Baba was accompanied by district president Triyugi Narayan Bhagat and ex-MLA Sukhendra Singh Banna went to the collectorate to file his nomination. Congress candidate Mishra said that if his party would win civic body polls, then the development work in the city would be carried out with pace and would combat corruption.

Read Also
Rewa: Rahul Gautam declared BJP-supported candidate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalRewa: Mayor candidates of BJP, Congress file nominations

RECENT STORIES

Flood situation critical in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Flood situation critical in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Agnipath scheme row: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services for next 24 hours

Agnipath scheme row: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services for next 24 hours

Mumbai: Underground water holding tank at Milan subway will be functional from next week

Mumbai: Underground water holding tank at Milan subway will be functional from next week

Mumbai: Adani Electricity's Central Disaster Control Centre to start this month to address any...

Mumbai: Adani Electricity's Central Disaster Control Centre to start this month to address any...

Mumbai: BG Kher Marg to be open for traffic by December end

Mumbai: BG Kher Marg to be open for traffic by December end