Rewa: Mayor candidates of BJP, Congress file nominations

Representative Photo |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor candidates of both the major political parties-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, filed their nomination papers in the Collectorate office in Rewa on Friday.

BJP mayoral candidate Prabodh Vyas went to the collectorate to file his nomination. At the time of filing nomination, Vyas was accompanied by former minister and MLA Rajendra Shukla, Member of Parliament (MP) Janardan Mishra and district president Ajay Singh. Later BJP corporator candidates from 45 wards also filed their nominations.

Similarly, Congress candidate Ajay Mishra Baba was accompanied by district president Triyugi Narayan Bhagat and ex-MLA Sukhendra Singh Banna went to the collectorate to file his nomination. Congress candidate Mishra said that if his party would win civic body polls, then the development work in the city would be carried out with pace and would combat corruption.