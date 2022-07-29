e-Paper Get App

Rewa: Dissatisfaction of employees led to BJP's defeat, say employees’ leaders

It is reported that the Ramesh Chandra Sharma committee was constituted by the government. The committee's proposal was ignored, which resulted in resentment among the clerks in 2018.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment among employees due to wage disparity of class III employees led to defeat for BJP in the urban body and panchayat elections, said employees leaders.

It is reported that the Ramesh Chandra Sharma committee was constituted by the government. The committee's proposal was ignored, which resulted in resentment among the clerks in 2018.

During the movement, the Chief Minister gave assurance following which the movement ended, but till date the salary discrepancy of the clerks has not been removed and no other actions have been taken yet.

Employee leaders said that, "The government constantly neglects the employees and they must get to know how dissatisfaction of the employees would affect the assembly election results".

Read Also
Rewa: BJP clean bowled after 24 years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalRewa: Dissatisfaction of employees led to BJP's defeat, say employees’ leaders

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Builder Avinash Bhosale diverted money to buy UK property, CBI chargesheet...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Builder Avinash Bhosale diverted money to buy UK property, CBI chargesheet...

Mumbai: BMC to improve water quality of small lakes in city with help of bioremediation process

Mumbai: BMC to improve water quality of small lakes in city with help of bioremediation process

'Rashtrapatni' remark row: 'Deliberate sexist insult', alleges BJP; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says will...

'Rashtrapatni' remark row: 'Deliberate sexist insult', alleges BJP; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says will...

WBSSC Scam: CM Mamata Banerjee in damage control mode

WBSSC Scam: CM Mamata Banerjee in damage control mode

OBC quota: SC raps Maharashtra Election Commission over re-notifying of local body polls

OBC quota: SC raps Maharashtra Election Commission over re-notifying of local body polls