Rewa: Dissatisfaction of employees led to BJP's defeat, say employees’ leaders

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment among employees due to wage disparity of class III employees led to defeat for BJP in the urban body and panchayat elections, said employees leaders.

It is reported that the Ramesh Chandra Sharma committee was constituted by the government. The committee's proposal was ignored, which resulted in resentment among the clerks in 2018.

During the movement, the Chief Minister gave assurance following which the movement ended, but till date the salary discrepancy of the clerks has not been removed and no other actions have been taken yet.

Employee leaders said that, "The government constantly neglects the employees and they must get to know how dissatisfaction of the employees would affect the assembly election results".

