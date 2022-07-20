Rewa: BJP clean bowled after 24 years

Representational pic | FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh)

The Congress party has dismantled the magic of the BJP MLA Rajendra Shukla by capturing Rewa municipal corporation long 24 years of his ruling.

The Congress party has lost 5 consecutive elections, however this time, Ajay Mishra Baba of the Congress party defeated Prabodh Vyas of the BJP by 10282 votes.

It was previously believed that no one could beat MLA Shukla's proposed candidate, but this time it appears as though the public has discarded the BJP and placed their trust in the Congress.

Aam Aadmi Party stood third by securing 8387 votes,BSP candidate JP Kushwaha got 6 thousand votes and the deposits of other 9 candidates were forfeited.

After winning the election, the Congress conducted a grand victory march in the city, with its members—including former MLA Abhay Mishra and former minister Kamleshwar Patel.

Meanwhile, in the councilor elections, the Congress got 17 seats and the BJP 18 seats and 10 candidates have won independently.

