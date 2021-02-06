Retired doctor in Bhopal duped on lure of cheaper medicines

Bhopal: Two men duped a retired doctor on the pretext of providing him medicines at lower prices. The complainant had come into contact with them through a dealer.

SN Singh, 77, has retired as a homoeopathy doctor from the state government. He told the police that the accused, Sanjay Tyagi and his friends, deal in bulk orders of medicines. Their firm is located in Mizoram and Mumbai and they deliver medicines all over the country against online orders.

They had lured him, saying they would deliver the medicines at lower prices than their market prices against bulk orders. To ensnare the victim, they had delivered the consignment on his first order of Rs 6.29 lakh. On the second order, the accused asked him to pay cash on delivery.

As the order was of Rs 20 lakh, the accused told him to deposit 10 per cent of the principal amount. Singh paid the amount on January 2 and, since then, he could not reach the accused. The numbers of the accused were switched off, said Singh. When he failed to get his money back and could not get the medicines, he approached the police.

Earlier, a complaint was registered at the TT Nagar police station and an FIR was lodged on Friday. Singh said the accused had delivered the first order against pre-payment for the order, but, this time, they had tried to grab a bigger amount. However, he only paid 10 per cent of the order amount, he said.