Retail sector: 85% sale, 100% purchase of raw material still in cash

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which deals mainly with retail sector, has organised training programe at district level for traders to achieve the target for good growth in retail sector.

Though young generation prefer digital payment at grocery, eateries, shops, restaurant, the scenario is not encouraging in retail sector, traders added.

Main challenge is to contribute to becoming 5 trillion economy. Digital transformation for retailers is need of hour for proper growth and for improvement of their services. About 85% sale and 100% purchase of raw material are still carried out in cash in country. Traders are being trained for digitisation, according to traders at the training programme.

Main challenge

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) state president Bhupendra Jain said, “Retail sector is facing main challenge. Traders only get only 15% online (digital mode) in sale while they purchase raw material in 100% cash. After general elections 2024, we will intensely train all traders at district level, he said.

Poor performance

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) spokesman Anirudha Chouhan said, “Retail sector’s performance on digital platform is very poor. Traders have to be trained and steps have been taken to train traders in digital mode.”

Need of hour

Akhil Bharatiya Udgyog Vyapar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Digital transformation for retailers is need of hour for proper growth and for improvement of their services. Hardly 15% to 20% sale is being done through digital mode. Purchases are worst affected. We are trying to train traders at grass root level.”