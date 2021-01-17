Responsible Tourism: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Usha Thakur interacts with Kerala hoteliers

BHOPAL: Tourism Minister Usha Thakur met Resort Owners of Asavayakam, Chamber of Hotels’ Association, president of Home-Stay Federation and other businessmen related to the tourism industry in Kerala and discussed promotion of tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

Thakur said that she had gone there to learn the tricks of promoting tourism from the people associated with the prestigious tourism business in Kerala. She said that the contract from Kerala would give new heights to Madhya Pradesh tourism and would prove to be a milestone on the road to development of tourism in the state.

State coordinator of tourism industry and Responsible Tourism Mission Rupesh Kumar gave detailed information about the contracts of Kerala Tourism, Responsible Tourism Mission and Madhya Pradesh Tourism.