Responsible Tourism: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Usha Thakur interacts with Kerala hoteliers

BHOPAL: Tourism Minister Usha Thakur met Resort Owners of Asavayakam, Chamber of Hotels’ Association, president of Home-Stay Federation and other businessmen related to the tourism industry in Kerala and discussed promotion of tourism in Madhya Pradesh.
Thakur said that she had gone there to learn the tricks of promoting tourism from the people associated with the prestigious tourism business in Kerala. She said that the contract from Kerala would give new heights to Madhya Pradesh tourism and would prove to be a milestone on the road to development of tourism in the state.
State coordinator of tourism industry and Responsible Tourism Mission Rupesh Kumar gave detailed information about the contracts of Kerala Tourism, Responsible Tourism Mission and Madhya Pradesh Tourism.
The chairman of the Chamber of Resorts and general manager of Lake Song, Sanjay Verma, also threw light on various aspects of the Responsible Tourism Mission. He said that, by working in the tourism mission, the local community and residents accepted the tourism industry and they had become partners in several ventures by this industry. The local people became self-sufficient due to more employment opportunities and purchasing of their products and the slogan, ‘Vocal for Local’, became meaningful.
DTPC secretary Indu Nair said that the community and women had been empowered with the advent of the Responsible Tourism Mission. General manager of the Taj Group said that he was interested in local tourism and rural tourism and renovation of old properties. He said that, in view of the immense possibilities of tourism in Madhya Pradesh, we wanted to start home-stay and rural tourism with the tourism department.
