Residents & district administration reflect over clean, green and livable Bhopal

BHOPAL: District administration and the residents of Bhopal, on Wednesday reflected on ways to ensure that the city remains green, livable and clean in the future.

The residents raised issues, shared their concerns and spoke at length about the various initiatives where residents have contributed their bit for the cause of environment.

The dialogue was organised on the initiative of divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastav. Along with her collector Tarun Pithode and commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vijay Dutta were present during the interaction with the residents.

Resident shared their views about how to improve the air quality and water quality of Bhopal.

They also raised the issue of disposal of union carbide factory’s waste that is polluting the city.

Some of them shared concern about importance of sparrows for ecology of the city and what could be done for their conservation.

They also informed about steps, they are taking for a green environment.

Waste disposition in Lonawala: A retired admiral of Indian navy DN Chauhan informed about the waste disposition in Lonawala. He said the area had visitors that led to 800 tonnes of daily waste there, once.

He said the locals helped the civic body in scientific closure of their local landfill site. He also said the residents also participated in all the drives for sanitation.

Free saplings to patients: An orthapedic surgeon Deepak Shah said they offer free saplings to their patients.

He said that the residents show unwillingness to buy a sapling and plant, it and it is easy to plant a sapling available with us.

Contention over union carbide factory: A USA based filmmaker, Nadeem Uddin raised objection on the existence of union carbide factory in Bhopal. He said the factory has long been shut and if the state government is really serious about it, then they should have shut the unit by now, but it still is there.

Stubble burning: Dr. Swapnil Dubey, chief of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Raisen raised concern on the stubble burning. He said that there are better ways for stubble disposition and those ways should be promoted by the state government.

Free PUC examination of vehicles @ fuel stations: The district administration has also warned that action will be taken against all the fuel stations that will not offer free PUC examination of vehicles, being fuelled at their facility from December 15. District food officer Disha Narwariya said the 140 fuel stations in Bhopal have been asked to install PUC centers on or before December 15. We will impose fines on the fuel stations that do not offer free PUC examination to the visitors, she says.