Reservation in Chhatarpur Municipality completed

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As soon as the district administration completed the reservation process for the upcoming urban body elections and released a list of ward reservations, the aspirants for chairman post of Chhatarpur Municipalities started knocking the doors of senior leaders.

They have also started holding meetings with their supporters and workers of the wards they are eyeing to contest from.

Out of 40 wards of Chhatarpur Municipality, 13 wards have been kept in the unreserved category. Similarly, 13 wards have been reserved for women belonging to the unreserved women category.

As per the final reservation lists released by the district administration, two wards have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), three wards for Scheduled Caste Women, five wards for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 4 wards for Other Backward Classes Women.

Scheduled Caste ward: 5&30

Scheduled Caste (Women): 12,18 & 37

OBC: 27, 17, 24, 34 & 19

OBC (Women): 11,29, 33&35

Unreserved: 2,3,6,8,9,13,21, 22, 23, 25,31, 32&36

Unreserved (Women): 1,4,7,10, 14,15, 16,26, 28, 20, 40, 39 & 38.

