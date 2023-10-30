Resentment Among Ticket Aspirants: Cong Offers Plum Posts If Voted To Power

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Top Congress leaders are offering post of chairman or president in board and corporations if the party is voted to power in the state. The leaders are trying to bring down the resentment among ticket seekers in 2023 Assembly election.

Resentment among Congress leaders prevails in more than 60 constituencies in the state. The party leaders like AICC general secretary and state incharge Randeep Surjewala, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and his team, ex-CM Kamal Nath have begun to contain growing resentment in many ways. They first changed seven candidates.

To bring down resentment on Bhopal south seat, the party has changed the District Congress president and made the new DCC president. The party has also included three ticket seekers in the list of party’s star campaigners.

The names of Guddu Raja Bundela from Khurai, from Rehli constituency Jeevan Patel and from Kurwai Pradeeep Ahirwar were demanding tickets. Their names are included in the campaigners list.

In its manifesto, party has promised to establish Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) if voted to power. This has turned a major ‘offer’ to lure the aspirants to calm down the resentment. They have been told that if the party forms government, they will be the part of the MLC.

