Remembrance: Jha Lived In Single Room For Years, Says Suresh Soni Paying Tribute To Former Prez Prabhat Jha

Tribute meeting of former BJP state president and former Rajya Sabha MP respected Prabhat Jha. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders have paid rich tributes to former president of the party's state unit Prabhat Jha who recently passed away. The condolence meeting was held at the party office on Tuesday.

A senior functionary of the RSS Suresh Soni said a leader should set an example for the people to remember him, and Jha did it.

Soni said Jha had been living in a single room in Gwalior for many years.

It did not matter whether he was holding any position in the party or not, but he was always active, Soni said.

Although Jha did not hold any position in the party during his last days, yet he was working for the organisation, Soni said.

According to Soni, they party workers should learn from Jha how a leader is remembered not only in the past but also in the present.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said when Jha had been the president of the BJPís state unit he visited the residences of party's Mandal workers. Yadav said Jha had guided him even after he (Yadav) became the Chief Minister.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he had been associated with Jha since 1990. Jha was such a person as would give an idea spontaneously to solve any issue, Chouhan said, adding that he will never forget Jha.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said his family had been associated with Jha for three generations.

Jha had been connected with his family since the days of his grandmother, Scindia said. BJP's state in-charge Mahendra Singh and party's state unit president VD Sharma were emotional at the time of paying tributes to the departed leader.

Congress leader Mukesh Nayak also paid tributes to Jha on behalf of the party. Likewise, SP leader Raghu Thakur and senior journalist Rajendra Sharma paid tributes to the departed leader.