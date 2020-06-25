Remdesivir, antiviral agent for COVID-19 to be in MP hospitals from today

Remdesivir, which is an antiviral agent for COVID-19 treatment, is expected to be available in hospitals of Madhya Pradesh from Friday. It costs approximately Rs 6000 per dose of injection.
Madhya Pradesh Chemists and Druggists Association general secretary Rajesh Singal said, “Around 500-vials are expected to be needed for MP in the first round. The drug is available in 100 mg vial (inject able). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. It would not before the first time Remdesivir is to be administrated. Imported vials were unitised for treatment of about 15 frontline health care workers in Indore, last month, he added.
However, it has been available in AIIMS Bhopal for more than a month. Director Dr Sarman Singh said, It has been available to the institute as is part of WHO’s global ‘solidarity’ project for COVID-19treatments. Remdesivir is available to COVID-19 patients admitted in AIIMS Bhopal and are part of the solidarity project,” said Dr Singh. He did not disclose the results of the project but said, “It has had a positive effect.”
Another antiviral drug Favipiravir, is also available. It is for mild COVID-19 patients. Union Health Ministry in its fresh clinical management protocol forCOVID-19 patients, has described the use of Remdesivir as investigational therapy and it for ‘restricted emergency use’ on hospitalised COVID-19 patients in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
