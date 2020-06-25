Remdesivir, antiviral agent for COVID-19 to be in MP hospitals from today

Remdesivir, which is an antiviral agent for COVID-19 treatment, is expected to be available in hospitals of Madhya Pradesh from Friday. It costs approximately Rs 6000 per dose of injection.

Madhya Pradesh Chemists and Druggists Association general secretary Rajesh Singal said, “Around 500-vials are expected to be needed for MP in the first round. The drug is available in 100 mg vial (inject able). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. It would not before the first time Remdesivir is to be administrated. Imported vials were unitised for treatment of about 15 frontline health care workers in Indore, last month, he added.