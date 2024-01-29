Remark Against Ex-CM Digvijaya Leads To Scuffle At Cong Office: Party Leaders Come To Blows, Throw Chairs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a serious note of the scuffle between the two party leaders at the party office, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari has issued notices to the duo, asking them to reply within three days. Brawl broke out between two party leaders - Congress state president of schedule caste department Pradeep Ahirwar and party spokesperson Shaharyar Khan - on Monday over alleged remarks against former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

The PCC office witnessed an unpleasant scene when the two state-level party leaders were seen pushing, beating, exchanging abusive language, and even resorting to throwing chairs on Monday. Other leaders tried to mediate to diffuse the situation, but instead, tension escalated further.

Ahirwar, Khan and other Congress leaders were discussing the present political scenarios of the state at PCC office campus when Khan alleged that Ahirwar had made objectionable comments against former CM Singh.

Khan claimed that Ahirwar was defaming the senior former CM, alleging that he (Singh) had sold tickets during the assembly election. He further claimed that Ahirwar even questioned Singh for blaming EVM for the party’s defeat in the election, to which he (Khan) objected.

Refuting the allegations, Ahirwar, claimed that he was talking about the EVM and had just stated that ticket distribution was not done properly during the assembly elections. He accused Khan of ‘hating’ Dalits and that he (Khan) even commented on his caste. Ahirwar said that he would take up the matter before party leadership, while Khan stated that he has reported the whole episode to the ex-CM.

Diggy scolds party leader for taking Rs 5L in his name

Video goes viral

A video went viral on social media in which ex-CM Digvijaya Singh is seen scolding a Congress leader who had allegedly taken Rs 5 lakh in his name. Singh was on a tour to Rajgarh district to assess the defeat of the party candidates in the assembly elections.

In the video, purportedly shot at Biaora, Singh, while addressing a party meeting, is heard saying, “There are many who had used my name.” As Singh was speaking, a former office bearer of Sewa Dal stood up, saying that he had not taken any money in Singh’s name. On this, Singh said, “You had taken Rs 5 lakh in my name.” The Sewa Dal leader clarified that he had not taken the amount in Singh’s name but had taken the money as a loan and had also returned it. Singh warned him against ever coming to his house.