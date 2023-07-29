Remain Present Or Face Arrest Warrant: MP High Court To Principal Secretary | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, has directed tribal welfare department principal secretary Pallavi Jain to remain present during hearing on August 7 failing which arrest warrant would be issued against her in connection with contempt of court case.

On February 5, 2007, HC had passed order to pay salary to grant-in-aid teachers of Vishnu Adharsh Shishu Shiksha Samiti. State government had challenged it. HC dismissed it on January 21, 2013.

State government had moved Supreme Court, which too dismissed it. Despite court’s order, teachers were not paid. Previously, neither collector nor for assistant commissioner tribal welfare (Shahdol) Ranji Singh Dhruve executed the court order.

