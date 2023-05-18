Relationship Blues: ‘Pyaar mein takrar’ couple therapy is the in thing |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Quirky cases pertaining to couple counselling have been making their way to the psychiatrists lately in the city. A chunk of married women are fed up with their husbands turning into motivational speakers and propagating the values and ideas in their homes; while there are a few couples who want to fix the monotony in relationships.

The couples to resolve matrimonial discord have taken to counselling sessions to keep any issues leading to arguments between them at bay. Around 50 patients every month come to take couple counselling sessions in the city. Most of the cases that come in regarding relationship troubles are among the 30- to 40-year-old age group.

Apart from cases that are related to excessive phone usage, there are many cases of personality disorders, adjustment issues, depression, anxiety, and sexual dysfunction. And most of the cases are of personality disorder; these people are not able to comprehend their emotions. Some of the personality disorders that are diagnosed include narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

"The average man is giving up the notion that arguing is natural when two people are in love and is attempting to improve their relationships as a result of growing mental health awareness and several prominent individuals publicly discussing their relationship issues. Therefore, the number of patients seeking couple counselling is increasing day by day," the city psychiatrist said.

Instead of kundli, match your personality

Senior consultant Psychiatrist Dr.Satyakant Trivedi stated, "In the past, people used to believe that fighting occurs naturally when people are together. Conflicts are OK, but daily conflict is not. We see a lot of patients who need couples therapy. They are mostly in their 30s. Personality-related disorders are one of the main problems, and they have an influence on their relationships. People should match their personality traits before matching their kundli before marriage, since this is usually the reason for conflict among couples.”

Read Also Bhopal: Couple booked for forcing niece into sex trade in Karond