Rehti: Rs 10.28 lakh Money stolen from Salkanpur temple recovered

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major turn in the theft incident that took place recently inside the strong room of Salkanpur temple, the police have calculated the total amount stolen from the temple. The money was kept in sacks, which were stolen. Later, the sacks were recovered from the jungle and the money kept in the sacks were counted.

Talking to the media, the police officials stated when the stolen money was counted by the police in presence of the temple committee representatives, which amounted to Rs 10,28,384.

The officials added that as many as two accused in connection with the theft had been arrested earlier from whom two sacks containing money were recovered while the search for other two sacks was on.

The police also stated that the investigations had been broadened to unearth more information from the arrested accused in regard to the theft.