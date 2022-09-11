Rehti: Collector reviews preparations for Navratri fest

Rehti Collector Chandra Mohan Thakur chairs meeeting with administration officials |

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure better arrangements for devotees who will be visiting in large numbers at Bijasan temple in Salkanpur, Sehore district collector Chandra Mohan Thakur chaired a meeting with the administrative officials on Thursday. Collector Thakur directed officials present at the meeting to make arrangements in the temple premises for the convenience of devotees who will start visiting it from September 26, the date of commencement of Shardiya Navratri.

President of the temple trust Mahesh Upadhyay present at the meeting gave few suggestions in this regard. Collector ordered to ensure arrangements for entry and exit of the devotees. Thereafter, the Collector along with other officials inspected the temple premises.

Post inspection, the Collector also interacted with people, shopkeepers and devotees present in the temple and requested them to observe hygiene. He told people that arrangements for electricity supply, water, health camps and washrooms would be made in the temple premises.

Read Also Rehti: Collector holds meeting on voter list revision