Refused outright by the nodal officer concerned, many healthcare workers go back from the session sites without getting vaccine doses

BHOPAL: Many healthcare workers (HCWs) returned without getting vaccine doses from the session sites on Sunday as they were refused outright by the nodal officer concerned. After the administration’s guideline, which had exempted beneficiaries in the Sunday lockdown, HCWs rushed to the session sites in the morning hours but most of them were refused to be entertained after the authorities verified their Aadhaar cards.

A letter from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoFW) has been circulated stating that many inputs were received that ineligible beneficiaries were registered as healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs). So, instructions were given prohibiting fresh registration for healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs). There has been a 24 per cent hike in the HCW database in the past few days. However, Madhya Pradesh has not stopped FLW registrations, but, soon, it will come to an end.

Besides all these issues and the Sunday lockdown, Bhopal reported 25,255 vaccinations during the Sunday lockdown. Block (SDMs)-wise vaccination are as follows: Berasisa registered 1,759 vaccinations, while Gandhi Nagar-Panda Huzur registered 1,511 and Kolar UHB1 reported 1,267 vaccinations. Similarly, Bairagarh UHB-2 reported 3,463 vaccinations and UHB-3 Chandbad reported 3,185. UHB-4 TT Nagar reported 1,296 vaccinations and UHB-5 MP Nagar reported 1,419. UHB-6 Katara-Kolar registered 3,975 vaccinations and UHB-7 Govindpura reported 4,222 vaccinations. UHB-8 Govindpura-JP Nagar reported 3,158 vaccinations.

‘Will stop malpractices’

"The new guidelines will stop malpractices and today, many HCWs returned without getting doses of vaccines as the authorities concerned refused them after verifying the Aadhaar cards despite giving all reasons and documents in favour of HCWs," said state immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla.