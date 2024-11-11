Red Run Mini Marathon: Over 500 Youths Participate Mini Marathon To Promote Health & HIV/AIDS Awareness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 500 youths in the city took part in the Red Run Mini Marathon to promote physical health but also to create a positive attitude towards HIV and AIDS in society. Madhya Pradesh State AIDS Control Committee and National Service Scheme (NSS) organised the event themed on ‘Youth for HIV/AIDS’ on Sunday.

The event was flagged off by chief guest Prof. SK Jain, Guest of Honour RK Vijay, and special invitee guest Surabhi Gupta from the main gate of the stadium.

The route of the 10 Km mini marathon passed through Atal Path, Bhadbhada Square, MANIT Square, Mata Mandir and ended at TT Nagar Stadium. Besides , the prize distribution ceremony was held Transgender Category, Hari Om, Vimal Dhakad and Nazbul secured the first, the second and the third place respectively.

Mukesh Damor, Sujeet Yadav and Golu Kataria bagged the first , the second and the third position respectively in male category whereas Manisha, Aarti Kanojia, and Varsha Prajapati got the first , the second and the third place respectively in female category. The first, the second and the third place winners in all the three categories were awarded prize money of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.