Red Run: 400 Youths Take Part In Mini Marathon To Raise Awareness About AIDS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 400 volunteers of Red Ribbon Club and National Service Scheme (NSS) in the city took part in mini marathon, Red Run, to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS on Sunday.

The NSS unit, Barkatullah University, Madhya Pradesh State AIDS Control Committee and NACO organised the marathon to mark 55th Foundation Day of NSS. The marathon, which began from TT Nagar Stadium passed through Atal Path, Bhadbhada Square, Manit Square and Mata Mandir. The run ended at stadium where the prize distribution and closing ceremony took place. In the men's category, Manjeet Kumar, Khem Singh Patel and Nilesh Chadhar got the first, the second and third prize respectively. Aarti Saratker, Aarti Khanujiya and Tanisha Rajput secured first, second and third prize respectively in women's category. The prize money for first, the second and the third winners were Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and 5,000 respectively.

Two male and two female participants selected at the state level will participate in national marathon to be held in Pune in October. Besides, cultural functions were organised and posters were put up to send message of prevention of infectious and incurable disease like HIV and AIDS.