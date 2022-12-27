Recipe for anarchy: Women on Pragya’s call to sharpen kitchen knives

Pragya Thakur | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women in the city say that Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s call to ‘sharpen kitchen knives’ was irresponsible and dangerous. They said that asking people to take the law into their own hands was inappropriate. Strengthening the system and teaching self-defence techniques to women are better ways to keep them safe and secure, they told Free Press. Excerpts :

Will spread anarchy

If everyone starts using knives, it would only spread anarchy in society. Taking the law into your hands is something no one should ever do. Of course, given the slow pace at which our legal machinery moves, one might feel frustrated and may even think of taking things into one’s own hands. But what would be its result? If you attack someone with a knife, will the law spare you? Persons holding responsible positions should talk responsibly. Violence cannot be the answer to violence. There are legal ways. We should focus on them.

Shibani Ghosh, director, Parvarish - the museum school

Instil right sanskars

A knife, whether kitchen or otherwise, is no solution. We live in a civilised country and no one, let alone a prominent person, should promote violence. Even if wrong things are happening, let us counter them in the right way. Let us teach right values to our children - both boys and girls. Let us teach boys how to respect girls, how to behave with them. Urging people to sharpen knives is irresponsible.

Vibha Shrivastava, advocate

Who should be afraid?

This country is governed by the constitution and the law. You cannot ask people to sharpen knives to defend themselves. This is the era of technology, which can be effectively used to make the system so strong that those with a criminal mindset think twice before doing anything wrong. Who keeps weapons? One who is fearful. Do we want the women to be fearful, or the criminals? We should create an atmosphere in which women feel safe.

-Anshu Gupta, social activist

Learn self-defence

I don’t think Pragya Singh Thakur said what she said literally. She perhaps only meant that the women should remain alert. It is true that women of the Hindu community are not taking certain things seriously enough. Women should learn how to defend themselves. They should become strong physically and mentally. And this is not about women of any particular community. Women from all communities should learn self-defence methods to protect themselves.

- Shalini Gupta, artist