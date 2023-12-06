RBI’s Move: Coins Bags In Exchange Of ₹2,000 Notes

File/ Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reserve Bank of India's move to exchange Rs 2,000 notes with coins has increased burden on people. It is really burden for people specially elderly people as they come out of banks with bags on their heads after exchange.

The RBI in Bhopal has started to provide coins in denomination of 10 and 20 rupees in exchange 2,000 rupee notes as there is excess of change in the offerings.

Since October 7, people have been queuing up outside RBI in Bhopal as early as 6 am for the note exchange. Reports from those in line suggest that officials inside the RBI are engaged in discussions about transferring money to accounts or offering coins instead of notes. Many people have expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that officials are unwilling to provide notes.

For individuals seeking to exchange more than 10 notes, an alternative option is to utilise postal services. This process includes depositing the notes in a designated envelope and obtaining a form (Annex-II) from the post office.

Additionally, individuals need to provide a PAN card or Form 60, a copy of identification, and the deposited envelope. The credited amount from the notes deposited in the envelope will be transferred to the respective bank account. It is mandatory to include a copy of bank account details (comprising account details) or the initial page of the passbook with the deposited envelope.