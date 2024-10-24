 Ratlam’s CM Rise Vinoba School Wins World’s Best School Prize For Innovation, Boosting Attendance & Educational Excellence (WATCH)
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Award was given to the school via video conference |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Rise Vinoba, a government school in Ratlam’s Ambedkar Nagar, wins the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation on Thursday. The accolade, presented by UK-based platform T4 Education, recognizes the school’s outstanding initiatives in transforming education.

