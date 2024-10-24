Ratlam’s CM Rise Vinoba School Wins World’s Best School Prize For Innovation, Boosting Attendance & Educational Excellence (WATCH)

Award was given to the school via video conference |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Rise Vinoba, a government school in Ratlam’s Ambedkar Nagar, wins the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation on Thursday. The accolade, presented by UK-based platform T4 Education, recognizes the school’s outstanding initiatives in transforming education.

Competing with schools from over 100 countries, CM Rise Vinoba received prize money of dollar 10,000, which will be used to expand its Learning and Development Lab.

The school has seen a significant turnaround in recent years, addressing the challenges of low academic performance and poor attendance through innovative practices. Between 2022 and 2024, attendance increased dramatically from 25% to 85%.

Founded as a state-run kindergarten to secondary school for tribal girls, it has become a beacon of innovation in public education, particularly in a community hesitant to embrace formal schooling. One of the standout initiatives of Vinoba is the Cycle of Growth, a professional development program designed for teachers, positioning them as “agents of change” to foster student engagement and holistic development.