Ratlam Municipal Corporation SP Attempts To Consume Poison Over Delay In Salary Hike; Colleagues' Swift Action Foils His Suicide Bid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A superintendent of the Ratlam Municipal Corporation attempted to consume poison over a salary dispute on Wednesday. His coworkers swiftly snatched the poison from him and covered his mouth so that he could not drink the poison.

The official tried to commit suicide, apparently, because he was frustrated over the delay in the salary hike. He accused the accountant of the office of not providing him with the new salary hike. On Wednesday, he reached the office and, as part of protests, did not start the work. Shortly after, he opened the poison bottle and attempted to consume it.

According to information, the victim, identified as Gopal Jhariwal, he is posted as the office superintendent in Ratlam Municipal Corporation. Jhariwal accused the accountant, Vijay Balotra of not providing him the promised salary hike. He claimed that Balotra had did this on his own accord and had done it because of personal vendetta. Jhariwal further claimed that he had done this with 10-12 other employees also.

On Wednesday morning at around 11AM in the office of Ratlam Municipal Corporation, Jhariwal sat on protest against the accountant. During the protest, Jhariwal took out a bottle of poison and tried to consume it while sitting on the protest. Looking at this, his colleagues came to the rescue and prevented him from taking this extreme step. After a couple of attempts, Jhariwal was pacified.