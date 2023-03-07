e-Paper Get App
Ratlam bodybuilding event: Congress leaders recite Hanuman Chalisa seeking 'Sadh Buddhi' to BJP leaders

A row erupted when women bodybuilders posed in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman at the a Bodybuilding Competition in Ratlam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Congress workers recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Bhopal on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Taking strong exception to disrespect to Lord Hanuman at women bodybuilding competition organised by BJP leaders in Ratlam, the Congress workers recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa Path’ in Bhopal on Tuesday. A row erupted when women bodybuilders posed in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman at the venue of the 13th Mister Junior Bodybuilding Competition held in Ratlam on March 4 and 5. Taking strong objection to it , Congress chief Kamal Nath had called upon the party workers to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' before Holika dahan on Tuesday, to provide ‘Sadh Buddhi’ to BJP leaders. 

State Congress media department’s president KK Mishra said, “On one hand, BJP objects on a film scene (Pathan movie) depicting actress Deepika Padukone in a bikini and on the other hand the party leaders are organizing a competition wherein semi-clad women were posing in front of idol of Lord Hanuman. This shows the double standard of BJP.”

He questioned the silence of BJP on the Ratlam incident. Not only the religious sentiments of people were hurt but also the women folk were insulted, he said. BJP should seek apology from entire women folk over the event which showcased indecency, he added. He was accompanied by state Congress Media Department’s Vice Chairman Bhupendra Gupta and other Congress leaders.

article-image

