Ratibad Suicide Case: Kin Allege Involvement Of Cyber Crooks From Pakistan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Investigations by the police seem to have hit a plateau in the case of suicide by Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38) and his family, who ended their lives in Ratiabad on Thursday.

Amidst numerous claims, the kin of the deceased have alleged that Vishwakarma was harassed by fraudsters belonging to Pakistan. However, police gave no clear answer in the case.

Vishwakarma’s nephew Nikhil told investigating officials that his uncle Bhupendra was harassed by fraudsters from Pakistan as the number through which his morphed nude pictures and videos were circulated contained the country code +92, which belongs to Pakistan.

When the five-membered SIT team was questioned, Additional DCP of Zone-1 Shashank Singh told Free Press that Vishwakarma had formatted his cell phone before taking the extreme step.

He added that no leads were received from his laptop. Both the devices have been sent to the cyber forensic lab to retrieve the data. He said that the picture would become clear only after receiving report from cyber forensic lab.

Reacting on claims about the accused belonging to Pakistan, he said that the claim by Vishwakarma’s kin could not be confirmed as cyber fraudsters use spoofing applications to conceal their original phone number and use another phone number to evade police action.

