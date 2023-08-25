Ratibad Suicide Case: Cops Identify Eight Call Centres From Where Vishwakarma Was Contacted, Police To Be Sent To Those States Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another major turn of events has surfaced in the Ratibad suicide case, where the SIT formed to probe the fake loan application racket identified eight call centres, from where Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38) used to be contacted.

The cops also found that the bank accounts that Vishwakarma had transferred the money into are also registered on the names of the call centres.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Zone-1), Shashank Singh, who is heading the SIT, told Free Press that the call centres that have been identified by the team are based in different Indian states such as Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat.

He added that various police teams shall now be constituted and sent to all these states where the said call centres are operational, so that immediate arrest could be made in the cases.

Additional DCP Singh further said that now the police are also tracing the accused who had circulated obscene morphed pictures of Vishwakarma and his family members on social media.

A lot of information has been fished out with the help of the state cyber crime cell, on the basis of which, reaching out to the key accused seems possible now, he said.

Other cops probing the case, wishing anonymity from Free Press, said that a total of 200 more bank accounts registered on the names of the call centre operators have come to light.

It is noteworthy that a month-and-a-half after Vishwakarma and his wife Ritu committed suicide after poisoning their kids in Ratibad, as many as six arrests have been made in the case.

Earlier, a man named Khalid was arrested from Jaipur and recently, the police laid their hands on five other persons named Sharik Beg, Farhan Rehman, Arshad Beg, Mohammad Ubez Khan and Shahwaz Khan.

