Ratibad Couple Suicide: Transactions Worth Rs 8 Crore Surface, 5 Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the suicide of Ratibad resident Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38) and his wife. The couple had poisoned their two children before committing suicide.

The accused were involved in operating an account opened at Yes Bank located on Hamidia Road in which Vishwakarma had transferred Rs 95,700 earlier. The police checked all the transactions during which it was revealed that transactions worth Rs 8 crore were carried out in the account.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava told Free Press that Sharik Beg (25), Mohammad Ubez Khan (27), Arshad Beg (29), Shahjahan Khan (31) and Farhan Rehman (30) were arrested on Sunday evening.

SHO Shrivastava said the account in Yes Bank was opened in the name of Amayra Traders whose proprietor was Sharik. Sharik was arrested first who revealed the names of his four other accomplices.

Different roles

Ratibad police SHO Shrivastava said all the accused played different roles while duping Vishwakarma. Sharik, after the arrest, told cops that one of his acquaintances, named Shazi, had offered handsome return to Vishwakarma on investing online.

Shazi’s friend Ubez was an employee at Yes Bank who took help of his co-worker and friend Farhan in opening an account in the bank in the name of Amayra Traders. When Vishwakarma transferred Rs 95,700 to Amayra Traders’ bank account, Sharik’s relative Arshad withdrew it.

According to Shrivatsava, Shazi acted as a mediator and was in touch with key accused (the ones plotting the fraud with Vishwakarma) through social media messaging apps. The key accused are still at large, to trace whom, a police team will be sent to Delhi soon, SHO Shrivastava said.

More victims likely

Additional deputy commissioner of Zone-1 Shashank Singh who headed the SIT constituted a day after Vishwakarma and his wife committed suicide, said transactions worth Rs 8 crore have been carried out using Amayra Traders’ bank account. “There is possibility that key accused duped many other persons like Vishwakarma. Picture will become clear after key accused are apprehended,” he added.