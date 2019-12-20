RANKED 11: Bhopal among most polluted cities, AQI reaches 221

BHOPAL: Air quality of Bhopal is no less that other polluted cities of India and main reason behind it are the bad roads. Bhopal ranks 11 most polluted city in India. These facts came to light in a reply in state assembly.

BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang had asked a question about air pollution in state capital along with its AQI (Air Quality Index). PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma replied that Bhopal is included in country’s most polluted cities. The day question was asked (November 28) the average air quality index of Bhopal was 221.20.

Verma also said that union government has included Bhopal in a Clean Air Programme and has made an action plan for the city. Monitoring of the programme is being done by a committee headed by commissioner.

PWD minister explained that main reason behind air pollution was dust raised on bad roads by the vehicles. Moreover, emission by vehicles, traffic jams, burning of stubble in adjoining rural areas and running of vehicles more than 15 years old are also responsible for air pollution.