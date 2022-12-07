Ranji Trophy 2022-23: MP Cricket Association names squad for first two matches

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has constituted a 15-player squad for the first two Ranji Trophy 2022–23 matches.

The matches for the Ranji Trophy 2022–23 will begin on December 13, and on the same day, the Madhya Pradesh team will play its first match against Jammu and Kashmir, and the second match will be played against Chandigarh on December 20.

The MPCA squad list includes names like Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, and Akshat Raghuwanshi.

Like Ranji Trophy 2022, this time again Bhopal’s Aditya Shrivastava is the captain of the team and Rajat Patidar is the vice-captain. Yash Dubey’s name is again in the squad, he played a major role in MP’s victory in the previous Ranji Trophy tournament.

Some Ranji Trophy 2022 squad members like Puneet Datey and Rahul Batham are missing in the 2022-2023 squad.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh team led by skipper Aditya Shrivastava created history by clinching their first ever Ranji Trophy title with a 6-wicket win against Mumbai. The Ranji Trophy is a domestic first-class cricket championship played in India between multiple teams representing regional and state cricket associations.