 Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Among 4 Trains Cancelled On September 19; Check Details
These trains ply on one of the busiest Bhopal-Delhi-Bhopal route.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four major trains of Bhopal division originating from Rani Kamlapati Railway station, have been cancelled on September 19 due to derailment of coal laden goods trains between Vrindavan and Ajhai stations of Mathura-Palwal section of Agra Division.

Three out of 4 lines of the section have been disrupted due to derailment of a coal laden goods train going towards Palwal at 19:54 hrs on September 18.

As a result, the following trains passing through Bhopal Division are being cancelled:

Check out the trains and other details here:

(1) Train No. 12002 (New Delhi - Rani Kamlapati) will remain cancelled from the originating station on September 19

(2) Train No. 12001 (Rani Kamlapati - New Delhi) will remain cancelled from the originating station on September 19

(3) Train No. 20171 (Rani Kamlapati - Hazrat Nizamuddin) will remain cancelled from the originating station on September 19

(4) Train No. 20172 (Hazrat Nizamuddin - Rani Kamlapati) will remain cancelled from the originating station on September 19.

As many as 20 wagons of goods train derailed near Vrindavan Road station in U.P.  The derailment has blocked three rail lines which has brought the train traffic at halt on Mathura-Palwal route.

