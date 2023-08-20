Rang Smriti: 19 Rare Works Of Sachida Nagdev On Display

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 19 rare works of noted painter Sachida Nagdev are on display at an exhibition, Rang Smriti 07, at Taj Lake Front Bhopal. They have been displayed for the first time.

This exhibition showcases a curated collection of his creations spanning from 1955 to 2012, offering viewers a unique opportunity to engage with his diverse oeuvre. Set against the backdrop of his intimate connection with Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh, exhibition presents a captivating retrospective of his artistry. A water colour work of 1970 depicts culture and ambience of Old City of Bhopal.

FP Photo

Most of his paintings and sketches in water, oil and acrylic colours on paper sheets and canvas are on display.

They included Jahaz Mahal of Mandu, statues of Khajuraho, Gauhar Mahal, Taj-ul-Masajid and Boat Club in Bhopal.

“We have displayed some selected paintings and sketches here. After receiving art education from Ujjain, Papa spent most of the time in Bhopal, which is reflected in his works,” said his daughter and sitarist Smita.

The exhibition is part of Taj Lakefront Bhopal's, Wanderlust Series, aimed at providing support to development of art. Smita has thanked Taj Lake Front for organising the exhibition, which will continue till August 25.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)