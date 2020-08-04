Ram Temple Ceremony: Bhopal on high alert , 2500 cops deployed

BHOPAL: The state capital will be put on high alert in the wake of foundation stone laying ceremony or bhoomi pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Over 2,500 cops will be deployed in the city by late Tuesday night until further orders.

The police department will use extra force to guard the city and monitor it with CCTV cameras and drones. Cyber cell is also monitoring anti-social post or comment and officials have warned the users to verify their posts before sharing. The residents moving out will have to pass through seven checking pickets inside every police station.

The police department has put up 300 pickets to guard the city. Drone cameras will also be used to keep a watch on the movement. The movement of vehicles from outside will be under scanner.

The pickets will be put up across Bajaria Square, Bhopal Talkies, Military Gate, Kali Mata temple at Talaiya, Ibrahimpura, Peer Gate, Iqbal Maidan, Budhwara, Hathikhana, Retghat, Itwara, police control room square and other areas in old Bhopal.

Similarly, the pickets will be placed in new Bhopal at Vyapam Square, ISBT, RRL trisection, MANIT Square and other areas. At least 7 pickets will be put up within limits of a police station. Each picket will have a minimum eight policemen.

On high alert

Upendra Jain, additional director general (ADG) Bhopal, said the security has been beefed up ahead of bhoomi poojan as a precautionary measure. He said the city will remain on high alert on the day.