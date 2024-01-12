Ram Temple Celebrations To Continue In Madhya Pradesh Till LS Election | FP Photo

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations over consecration of Ramlala’s idol in Ayodhya temple will continue till the Lok Sabha election. At a meeting held at a resort in Sehore on Thursday, the BJP leaders agreed to make a strategy for the Lok Sabha election and to keep the issue alive till then. It was decided that the local leaders would be asked to take the people in their constituencies to Ram temple.

The meeting has decided that the state will celebrate Diwali on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lala will be consecrated, sources said. The party leaders also made a plan on how to win all the 30 seats in the state. In-charges for all the Lok Sabha seats will soon be declared and a team consisting of a minister and an office-bearer of the organisation will soon be set up to focus on each LS seat.

Conferences will be held in each LS seat in which senior leaders will take part. A strategy will be made to publicise the schemes of the state and the Centre. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state president VD Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Satya Narayan Jatia and national co-organisational secretary Shivprakash were present at the meeting, besides former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and many other leaders.

When Chouhan reached the venue, he wanted to know whether the meeting had started. Everyone present there smiled at his statement.

BJP makes plans for LS polls

At the meeting held in Sehore, the BJP leaders laid stress on appointing ‘Ardha Panna Prabharis’ to pay more attention to each Lok Sabha constituency. Apart from that, they have decided to take ‘Booth Vistarak Campaign’ to micro-level.

In-charges will be deployed in those assembly seats where the party lost. The party is keeping a special plan ready for the seats like Jhabua, Balaghat, Chhindwara and others, which it lost by a low margin.

A separate discussion was held with the forest minister and tribal leaders. The ministers of the Mohan Yadav government have been told to take care of the party workers. There is a plan to ensure the government’s participation in the consecration of the idol of Ram Lala.