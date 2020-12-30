Ram Lalla to be installed in Ram temple before Lok Sabha polls in 2024

Bhopal: The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, said central executive president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar.

Kumar, also head of the Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, said to journalists in Bhopal on Wednesday that the work of the temple would continue, but the idol of Ram Lalla would be installed. As far as collection of funds for the temple construction goes, the aim is to gather Rs 65 crore from 13 crore families across the country.

In Madhya Pradesh, money will be collected from 1.25 crore families and the volunteers related to the fund collection campaign plan to reach 50,000 villages.

Seventy acres are not enough to construct the temple, Kumar said, adding that 108 acres are needed so, more land will be bought for the purpose.