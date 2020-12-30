Ram Lalla to be installed in Ram temple before Lok Sabha polls in 2024

Bhopal: The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, said central executive president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar.
Kumar, also head of the Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, said to journalists in Bhopal on Wednesday that the work of the temple would continue, but the idol of Ram Lalla would be installed. As far as collection of funds for the temple construction goes, the aim is to gather Rs 65 crore from 13 crore families across the country.
In Madhya Pradesh, money will be collected from 1.25 crore families and the volunteers related to the fund collection campaign plan to reach 50,000 villages.
Seventy acres are not enough to construct the temple, Kumar said, adding that 108 acres are needed so, more land will be bought for the purpose.
The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas is not opposed to collecting funds from Muslim families, he said. If they come forward, they will be welcomed, Kumar added. He said a sum of Rs 8 crore collected for the temple had been audited every year, and the rest of the money was handed over to the Nyas.
He said that coupons from Rs 10-Rs 2,000 were being printed for collecting funds and those who give more than that amount would be given receipts. The money so collected will be deposited in the bank accounts of the Nyas within 48 hours, which is mandatory.
Engineers from well-known organisations of the country are working for the temple, Kumar said, adding that the temple will last 1,000 years. Other buildings that will house record rooms, school, dharmashala and prasad distribution and recreation centres will also be constructed with the temple, he said.